SD County Reports 108 COVID-19 Cases, Remains In Orange Tier

SAN DIEGO - San Diego County public health officials have reported 108 new COVID-19 cases as the county's state-calculated, adjusted case

rate fell to 3.4 per 100,000.

The data were released Tuesday.

Last week's adjusted case rate was 3.7 per 100,000. Both numbers place San Diego County firmly in the orange tier of the state's color-coded

reopening plan.

The county's positivity rate declined to 1.6% from last week's 1.7% and the health equity positivity rate -- how the state measures a county's most

vulnerable or underserved quartile -- increased to 2%. Both of these numbers are good enough for yellow tier -- however, a county is represented by its worst performing of three metrics. That leaves San Diego County in the orange tier, which features some business restrictions.

Tuesday's data bring the total number of cases to 279,253 and the death toll remains 3,742.

Of 7,688 tests reported to the county's Health and Human Services Agency Tuesday, 1% returned positive. The 14-day rolling average remained 1.5%.

COVID-19 vaccination clinics at select San Diego high schools will continue this week in an effort to reach students as young as 12 who are now

eligible for the vaccine.

The San Diego Unified School District has collaborated with UC San Diego Health and Sharp HealthCare to host the clinics at district high schools

located in communities with some of the lowest vaccination rates.

All school-based clinics are open to students, staff, families and community members. Students who attend the school hosting the clinic need a

signed parent consent form to get a vaccine; other students will be required to have a parent present.

The county has received around 3.9 million doses of coronavirus vaccine and has administered nearly 3.37 million of them.

More than 1.8 million people have received one dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, 85.8% of the way toward reaching the county's goal of

vaccinating 75% of San Diego County residents 12 and older, or 2,101,936 people.

Around 1.36 million -- or 64.7% of the county's goal -- in the 12-or-older age range are fully inoculated with either two doses of the Pfizer or

Moderna vaccine or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

San Diego County will adhere to California guidelines and wait until June 15 to lift the requirement for face coverings in indoor settings and

crowded outdoor settings for people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, officials announced Monday.

The June date is when state officials are expected to lift most virus-related restrictions across California if the current positive trends continue.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.

CNS-05-19-2021 04:20