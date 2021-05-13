Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By City News Service 

Wind Advisory issued by National Weather Service

 
Last updated 5/19/2021 at 8:29am

Village News staff

A wind advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for San Diego and Riverside Counties from 11 am this morning to 11 pm Friday.

West winds are expected to reach 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Isolated gusts to 55 mph. In mountains and deserts there will be the strongest winds and along the desert slopes of the mountains.

Use extra caution around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. There will be areas of blowing dust and blowing sand in the deserts, sharply reducing visibility at times. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle and secure outdoor objects.

For more information from the National Weather Service visit http://weather.gov/sandiego

 

