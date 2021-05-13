The most amazing chance encounter in Bonsall

I had the privilege of meeting an amazingly intelligent and interesting man one morning about 20 years ago at Sunrise Cafe in Bonsall (predecessor to Z Cafe). He had lived in Fallbrook only three days. It’s always fun for me to meet someone new to our area and hear their story, so we struck up a conversation.

He was originally from India but came to the U.S. to attend MIT and Wharton School of Business and later attended Dartmouth, Columbia and Kellog as well. He was one of the original inventors of modem technology, but we talked mostly about his views on the United States and his nonpr...