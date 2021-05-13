Dorland Mountain Arts offering events for writers, artists and musicians

The Dorland Mountain Arts community in the hills above Temecula announced a series of spring events for accomplished and hopeful artists, writers and musicians in the valley.

Dorland Mountain Arts, 36701 Highway 79 outside Temecula Wine Country, is a place where accomplished artists find inspiration and relaxation from stays at the mountain retreat that offers programs for creative persons. There are five fully self-contained cottages for rent, monthly programs, hiking trails and views of the valley.

With some COVID-19 restrictions being lifted Dorland, a nonprofit agency, is now accepting...