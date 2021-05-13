Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

Howley selected to Filipino national youth softball team

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 5/12/2021 at 4:40pm

Baylee Howley

Village News/Shane Gibson photo

Fallbrook softball player Baylee Howley is chosen to play on the Triple Crown International Challenge Philippines team in June.

Baylee Howley is a lifelong Fallbrook resident, but one of her grandfathers was born in the Philippines. That makes Howley eligible for the Filipino national youth softball team, and the Fallbrook High School junior will be on that team during the Triple Crown International Challenge tournament June 24-30 in Colorado.

"I think it's a big thing for me. I've always wanted to play for something this big," Howley said.

Howley was born at Fallbrook Hospital May 17, 2004. She attended Frazier Elementary School and Potter Junior High School before beginning her Fallbrook High School years.

Lisa...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020