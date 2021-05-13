Howley selected to Filipino national youth softball team
Baylee Howley is a lifelong Fallbrook resident, but one of her grandfathers was born in the Philippines. That makes Howley eligible for the Filipino national youth softball team, and the Fallbrook High School junior will be on that team during the Triple Crown International Challenge tournament June 24-30 in Colorado.
"I think it's a big thing for me. I've always wanted to play for something this big," Howley said.
Howley was born at Fallbrook Hospital May 17, 2004. She attended Frazier Elementary School and Potter Junior High School before beginning her Fallbrook High School years.
Lisa...
