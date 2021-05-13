Legionnaires win league basketball opener

Bonsall High School's basketball team opened Sierra League play April 27 with a 54-30 home win over Chula Vista Learning Community Charter.

The Legionnaires followed that game with a May 1 non-league victory at Del Lago Academy, which gave Bonsall a four-game winning streak and a 6-3 season record.

"We're on a little bit of a roll," said Bonsall coach Chuck Colletti. "We're playing very good team defense and the boys are basically shooting the ball pretty well right now."

The winning streak followed three consecutive losses with the third of those being a 57-45 San Diego Jewish Academy h...