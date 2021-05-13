Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

Warriors dominate first two girls water polo matches

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 5/12/2021 at 4:29pm



Fallbrook High School's girls water polo program has 23 student-athletes. Ten of those are on the varsity roster, although some of the 13 junior varsity players are expected to see varsity action. In the absence of a 20-second exclusion penalty, seven players from each team are in the pool at one time. Having only three substitutes makes benching all starters to avoid running up the score mathematically impossible, so the Warriors opened their season with a 20-2 victory April 29 at home against Rancho Buena Vista and then defeated Mission Hills by a 24-3 score April 30 in Fallbrook.

The sc...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020