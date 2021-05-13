Warriors dominate first two girls water polo matches

Fallbrook High School's girls water polo program has 23 student-athletes. Ten of those are on the varsity roster, although some of the 13 junior varsity players are expected to see varsity action. In the absence of a 20-second exclusion penalty, seven players from each team are in the pool at one time. Having only three substitutes makes benching all starters to avoid running up the score mathematically impossible, so the Warriors opened their season with a 20-2 victory April 29 at home against Rancho Buena Vista and then defeated Mission Hills by a 24-3 score April 30 in Fallbrook.

The sc...