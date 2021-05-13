Warriors split first two boys water polo games

Fallbrook Warrior Tegan Cannon looks to make a pass to a teammate against Escondido during the varsity boys water polo game, May 7.

Fallbrook High School's boys water polo team began play April 29, and the Warriors split their first two games.

The official score of Fallbrook's April 29 home win against Rancho Buena Vista was 5-0 since that is the official score of a forfeited game. RBV only had six players and had to forfeit, but Fallbrook coach Bill Richardson and RBV coach Kim Hockett arranged to have a full game with Fallbrook loaning a handful of players to the Longhorns. The unofficial game ended with a 22-6 score with some of the Fallbrook players on loan scoring some of the RBV goals. Mission Hills traveled to t...