Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

Warriors split first two boys water polo games

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 5/13/2021 at 8:53am

Tegan Cannon

News/Shane Gibson photo

Fallbrook Warrior Tegan Cannon looks to make a pass to a teammate against Escondido during the varsity boys water polo game, May 7.

Fallbrook High School's boys water polo team began play April 29, and the Warriors split their first two games.

The official score of Fallbrook's April 29 home win against Rancho Buena Vista was 5-0 since that is the official score of a forfeited game. RBV only had six players and had to forfeit, but Fallbrook coach Bill Richardson and RBV coach Kim Hockett arranged to have a full game with Fallbrook loaning a handful of players to the Longhorns. The unofficial game ended with a 22-6 score with some of the Fallbrook players on loan scoring some of the RBV goals. Mission Hills traveled to t...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 05/13/2021 15:33