Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

Warriors win first two boys basketball league games

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 5/12/2021 at 4:28pm



Valley League play for Fallbrook High School's boys basketball team began April 30 with a home game against San Pasqual, and the Warriors traveled to San Pasqual for a May 1 contest. Fallbrook won both games, giving the Warriors a 2-0 league record albeit a 2-10 overall mark.

"Our pre-league schedule was the hardest schedule in our league," said Fallbrook coach Moe Golshani. "It was very frustrating to start the year, but I'm glad it was the way it was."

Golshani noted that the tough pre-league schedule ensured that the Warriors would be used to higher-level competition during league play...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020