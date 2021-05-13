Warriors win first two boys basketball league games

Valley League play for Fallbrook High School's boys basketball team began April 30 with a home game against San Pasqual, and the Warriors traveled to San Pasqual for a May 1 contest. Fallbrook won both games, giving the Warriors a 2-0 league record albeit a 2-10 overall mark.

"Our pre-league schedule was the hardest schedule in our league," said Fallbrook coach Moe Golshani. "It was very frustrating to start the year, but I'm glad it was the way it was."

Golshani noted that the tough pre-league schedule ensured that the Warriors would be used to higher-level competition during league play...