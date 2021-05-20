Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Fallbrook Climate Action Team to host a Zoom meeting

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 5/19/2021 at 3:38pm

Dan Noble

Village News/Courtesy photo

Dan Noble is the guest speaker for the FCAT Zoom meeting.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Climate Action Team will present a talk about the Circular Economy on Tuesday, May 25 at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom. The speaker, Dan Noble, founded the San Diego Green Business Network which is now a collaborative effort with the San Diego Regional Green Business Network.

The purpose is for members to access resources on improving energy and water efficiency, reducing waste and improving air quality to boost the bottom line for one's business. Noble has been very involved in composting at a municipal level.

Topics of the talk will include:

Transition from a linear-extractive/wasting-economy to a circular-regenerative/ecological-economy

Renewable carbon management within the bioresources economy

Actions that one can engage to support this transformation (especially in the food and fiber system)

SB 1383 – Short-Lived Climate Pollutant Reduction regulations going into effect in 2022 that support this transformation, but happening now

Local and regional bioresources management, San Diego County and beyond

Divest reinvest movement, global to local

To receive the Zoom link, sign up for the group's eblast at fallbrookclimateactionteam.org.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Climate Action Team.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 05/20/2021 17:26