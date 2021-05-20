Fallbrook Climate Action Team to host a Zoom meeting

Dan Noble is the guest speaker for the FCAT Zoom meeting.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Climate Action Team will present a talk about the Circular Economy on Tuesday, May 25 at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom. The speaker, Dan Noble, founded the San Diego Green Business Network which is now a collaborative effort with the San Diego Regional Green Business Network.

The purpose is for members to access resources on improving energy and water efficiency, reducing waste and improving air quality to boost the bottom line for one's business. Noble has been very involved in composting at a municipal level.

Topics of the talk will include:

Transition from a linear-extractive/wasting-economy to a circular-regenerative/ecological-economy

Renewable carbon management within the bioresources economy

Actions that one can engage to support this transformation (especially in the food and fiber system)

SB 1383 – Short-Lived Climate Pollutant Reduction regulations going into effect in 2022 that support this transformation, but happening now

Local and regional bioresources management, San Diego County and beyond

Divest reinvest movement, global to local

To receive the Zoom link, sign up for the group's eblast at fallbrookclimateactionteam.org .

Submitted by the Fallbrook Climate Action Team.