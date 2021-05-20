Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News

Knights of Columbus do monthly I-15 cleanup

 
Last updated 5/19/2021 at 12:18pm

crew

Village News/Courtesy Photo

Knights of Columbus prepare for the I-15 cleanup, from left, Robert Sucher, Dan Keegan, Mike Socha, Program Coordinator Chris Nolte, Bob Kahle, Joe Trechter, Jim Binford, Bob Huber and Bob LaFave.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Council of the Knights of Columbus routinely work to clean up a portion of Interstate 15 each month. Their assigned area is on the southbound side of I-15 between Mission Road and State Highway 76. CalTrans supplies the bags, pickers and helmets. The Fallbrook Council of the Knights of Columbus collected a total of 22 bags of trash in May.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Council of the Knights of Columbus.

trash collecting

Village News/Courtesy Photo

Grand Knight Tim Willard helps to dispose of the 22 bags of trash collected during the Knights of Columbus cleanup.

 

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

