Knights of Columbus do monthly I-15 cleanup
Last updated 5/19/2021 at 12:18pm
FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Council of the Knights of Columbus routinely work to clean up a portion of Interstate 15 each month. Their assigned area is on the southbound side of I-15 between Mission Road and State Highway 76. CalTrans supplies the bags, pickers and helmets. The Fallbrook Council of the Knights of Columbus collected a total of 22 bags of trash in May.
Submitted by the Fallbrook Council of the Knights of Columbus.
Reader Comments(0)