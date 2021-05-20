Knights of Columbus do monthly I-15 cleanup

Knights of Columbus prepare for the I-15 cleanup, from left, Robert Sucher, Dan Keegan, Mike Socha, Program Coordinator Chris Nolte, Bob Kahle, Joe Trechter, Jim Binford, Bob Huber and Bob LaFave.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Council of the Knights of Columbus routinely work to clean up a portion of Interstate 15 each month. Their assigned area is on the southbound side of I-15 between Mission Road and State Highway 76. CalTrans supplies the bags, pickers and helmets. The Fallbrook Council of the Knights of Columbus collected a total of 22 bags of trash in May.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Council of the Knights of Columbus.