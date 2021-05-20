No Kid Hungry California announces $1.8 million more in grants to fight child hunger

PASADENA – As part of its ongoing effort to honor and support the hard-working people who have continued to help feed kids amid the COVID-19 pandemic, No Kid Hungry California announced it is providing another $1.8 million in grants to schools and nonprofits across California. Among the 42 grant recipients is the Fallbrook Union Elementary School District.

Since the pandemic began, No Kid Hungry has given over $10.6 million in grants to help ensure that children in California are fed and supported to achieve academic success. Thank a Hunger Hero Day – which No Kid Hungry celebrated on Friday, May 7 with a Tweetstorm using the hashtag #ThankAHungerHero – highlighted the stories of some of the incredible hunger heroes and volunteers who make this work possible.

“Without the time and dedication of these hunger heroes, millions of children throughout California would not have access to the healthy foods that they need to thrive,” said No Kid Hungry California Director Kathy Saile. “We are proud to continue to support their hard work through these grants and by elevating their stories of hard work and dedication. No Kid Hungry will always be grateful for all of the work that these volunteers and organizations have done.”

This announcement includes an additional 42 grants totaling $1,828,307 to schools and nonprofits helping deliver nutritious meals to children across the state. Grants will continue the efforts to increase food access during this pandemic by providing essential equipment and food supplies to food drives, meal services, and other related programs. Many grantees will also use the funds to increase their work capacity.

13 million kids could face hunger this year in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, including nearly 1.5 million here in California. In response, No Kid Hungry is among the many organizations seeking to improve such conditions by bridging the gap in food access. To read the notes of gratitude left for Hunger Heroes across the country and thank the hunger heroes in one’s own community, visit https://heroes.nokidhungry.org/.

Submitted by No Kid Hungry.