VISTA – Cowboy Jack will be performing vintage country songs while playing the acoustic guitar and harmonica at the Mellano Farm Stand in Oceanside, Sunday, May 23, from 12-3 p.m.

There will be no cover charge, and the event will include family fun with lots of fresh produce, flowers, wagon rides, live music, and more.

For more information, visit www.hankshow.com .

Submitted by Cowboy Jack.