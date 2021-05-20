SDG&E Pilots Goat Grazing Program to help clear brush and prevent wildfires

SAN DIEGO – San Diego Gas & Electric’s newest wildfire-fighting partners, approximately 220 goats, are taking a bite out of potential wildfire ignition sources and carbon emissions.

Last week, the company initiated its Goat Grazing pilot program, a vegetation measure that utilizes goats to clear brush and other vegetation-ignition sources around electric infrastructure. The program, a first of its kind for the utility, is designed to help keep communities safe from potential utility-related wildfires.

“This is the first SDG&E program to explore an alternative concept to reduce flammab...