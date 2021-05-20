Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

SDG&E Pilots Goat Grazing Program to help clear brush and prevent wildfires

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 5/19/2021 at 2:31pm



SAN DIEGO – San Diego Gas & Electric’s newest wildfire-fighting partners, approximately 220 goats, are taking a bite out of potential wildfire ignition sources and carbon emissions.

Last week, the company initiated its Goat Grazing pilot program, a vegetation measure that utilizes goats to clear brush and other vegetation-ignition sources around electric infrastructure. The program, a first of its kind for the utility, is designed to help keep communities safe from potential utility-related wildfires.

“This is the first SDG&E program to explore an alternative concept to reduce flammab...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 05/20/2021 16:53