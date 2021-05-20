Understanding asthma as allergy season returns

Allergies can lead to asthma and the use of inhalers.

FALLBROOK – The arrival of spring and summer is typically welcomed with open arms. Warm air, green grass, colorful flowers, and, of course, vacations are just a few of the many reasons to celebrate the seasons.

Spring and summer also mark the return of allergy season. According to the American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology, allergies are the sixth leading cause of chronic illness in the United States. More than 50 million Americans suffer from allergies each year. A 2017 survey found that 27% of Canadians age 12 and older reported having allergies.

For many people, allergies...