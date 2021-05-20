Brooner marks a century of living

At his 100th birthday celebration, Bill Brooner sits with his great-granddaughter, Josephine, who will turn 1 this week.

FALLBROOK – Another centenarian has celebrated the big birthday in Fallbrook – Bill Brooner, a local resident for over 35 years, turned 100 on Sunday, May 16. He was surrounded by family and friends at a party organized by his daughter Melody.

Brooner retired from Northrup Grumman many years ago and has been living at his home on Via Maranatha since. He has kept very busy over the years working around his property and frequently enjoying motorhome trips in the west, with dune buggy in tow. He is an avid reader and keeps up with events of the day.

His friends and family wish him many m...