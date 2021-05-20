Fallbrook Chorale to host free concert in June

The Fallbrook Chorale rehearses together for their "Songs of Spring on the Green" benefit concert.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Chorale, after a more than 14 month break, has begun rehearsals. For its members, it is wonderful to sing together again, even wearing masks and being socially distanced. The non-profit will be giving a benefit concert entitled "Songs of Spring on the Green" Saturday, June 5 at 2 p.m. in the outdoor amphitheater at Fallbrook United Methodist Church, 1844 Winter Haven Road.

This concert will be free as a gift to the community after such a difficult year. However, due to limited seating, tickets will be required for attendance. Call Jeannie Hathaway at 760-390-97...