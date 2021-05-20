Fallbrook Chorale to host free concert in June
Last updated 5/19/2021 at 2:59pm
FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Chorale, after a more than 14 month break, has begun rehearsals. For its members, it is wonderful to sing together again, even wearing masks and being socially distanced. The non-profit will be giving a benefit concert entitled "Songs of Spring on the Green" Saturday, June 5 at 2 p.m. in the outdoor amphitheater at Fallbrook United Methodist Church, 1844 Winter Haven Road.
This concert will be free as a gift to the community after such a difficult year. However, due to limited seating, tickets will be required for attendance. Call Jeannie Hathaway at 760-390-97...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)