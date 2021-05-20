Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

Planning Commission allows only nearby neighbors to appeal Sandia Creek Drive gates

 
Last updated 5/20/2021 at 11:19am

Village News/Shane Gibson photo

Residents on the private portion of Sandia Creek Drive have requested gates to limit access to residents and invited guests; the planning commission has ruled that only property owners within 300 feet of the proposed gates can appeal the Administrative Permit for the gates.

The county's Planning Commission rejected an option which would have allowed De Luz Heights and Rock Mountain residents rather than only property owners within 300 feet of the proposed gates on Sandia Creek Drive to have official appellant status in the appeal of an Administrative Permit for the gates.

The May 14 action of the Planning Commission didn't consider the appeal itself but only determined who would officially be allowed to appeal. Four Planning Commission votes were needed to approve the motion to allow the De Luz Heights and Rock Mountain residents to be considered appellants....



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

