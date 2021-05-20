Planning Commission allows only nearby neighbors to appeal Sandia Creek Drive gates

Residents on the private portion of Sandia Creek Drive have requested gates to limit access to residents and invited guests; the planning commission has ruled that only property owners within 300 feet of the proposed gates can appeal the Administrative Permit for the gates.

The county's Planning Commission rejected an option which would have allowed De Luz Heights and Rock Mountain residents rather than only property owners within 300 feet of the proposed gates on Sandia Creek Drive to have official appellant status in the appeal of an Administrative Permit for the gates.

The May 14 action of the Planning Commission didn't consider the appeal itself but only determined who would officially be allowed to appeal. Four Planning Commission votes were needed to approve the motion to allow the De Luz Heights and Rock Mountain residents to be considered appellants....