Planning Commission allows only nearby neighbors to appeal Sandia Creek Drive gates
Last updated 5/20/2021 at 11:19am
The county's Planning Commission rejected an option which would have allowed De Luz Heights and Rock Mountain residents rather than only property owners within 300 feet of the proposed gates on Sandia Creek Drive to have official appellant status in the appeal of an Administrative Permit for the gates.
The May 14 action of the Planning Commission didn't consider the appeal itself but only determined who would officially be allowed to appeal. Four Planning Commission votes were needed to approve the motion to allow the De Luz Heights and Rock Mountain residents to be considered appellants....
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)