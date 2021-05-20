San Onofre teacher has unique role as educator, military wife

Brtittni Rudolph, first grade teacher at San Onofre School, dresses as a "scientist" while "dissecting" plants and learning about their structure and function during a virtual learning session with students earlier this year on Google Meet.

An honored teacher at San Onofre School offers a unique perspective about working at the new campus. Brittni Rudolph has taught at the school for the past four years, initially second grade and, the past three years, first grade.

For the past two years, she was selected by her peers as Teacher of the Year for the Camp Pendleton school. She also lives on base as the wife of a Marine Corps captain, and has two daughters in the district, ages 9 and 13.

Rudolph said she is excited about the new campus, completed in April 2019.

"The school is gorgeous," she said. "From the moment you walk in...