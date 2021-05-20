Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Rick Monroe
Special to Village News 

San Onofre teacher has unique role as educator, military wife

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 5/19/2021 at 3:16pm

Brtittni Rudolph

Village News/Courtesy photo

Brtittni Rudolph, first grade teacher at San Onofre School, dresses as a "scientist" while "dissecting" plants and learning about their structure and function during a virtual learning session with students earlier this year on Google Meet.

An honored teacher at San Onofre School offers a unique perspective about working at the new campus. Brittni Rudolph has taught at the school for the past four years, initially second grade and, the past three years, first grade.

For the past two years, she was selected by her peers as Teacher of the Year for the Camp Pendleton school. She also lives on base as the wife of a Marine Corps captain, and has two daughters in the district, ages 9 and 13.

Rudolph said she is excited about the new campus, completed in April 2019.

"The school is gorgeous," she said. "From the moment you walk in...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 05/20/2021 17:37