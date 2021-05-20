Second Camp Pendleton school nearing completion

San Onofre raves about modern campus, Mary Fay opening in August

The new San Onofre School has 32 general education classrooms with 13 additional teaching stations for Special Education and STEAM programs.

A school is so much more than a building, but there is a lot of rejoicing by teachers, staff, students, and parents at the two new elementary campuses on Camp Pendleton. The state-of-art schools are in the Fallbrook Union Elementary School District.

San Onofre School, located just east of I-5 and south of San Clemente, was completed in April 2019. The school can serve 900 students of military families.

"Our beautiful high tech modernized school has created a sense of pride and allowed our students to grow academically, assessing the state-of-the-art technology and becoming 21st-century le...