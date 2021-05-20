Second Camp Pendleton school nearing completion
San Onofre raves about modern campus, Mary Fay opening in August
Last updated 5/20/2021 at 11:23am
A school is so much more than a building, but there is a lot of rejoicing by teachers, staff, students, and parents at the two new elementary campuses on Camp Pendleton. The state-of-art schools are in the Fallbrook Union Elementary School District.
San Onofre School, located just east of I-5 and south of San Clemente, was completed in April 2019. The school can serve 900 students of military families.
"Our beautiful high tech modernized school has created a sense of pride and allowed our students to grow academically, assessing the state-of-the-art technology and becoming 21st-century le...
