Seniors play ball year round

Playing for the Aces, Fallbrook Senior Softball player Don Gibson delivers a pitch during a game at Ingold Sports Park, May 13.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Senior Softball League is a recreational group open to men and women age 50 and up. Games are played most weekdays at 4 P.M. at Ingold Sports Park off Olive Hill Road.

They draft new teams four times during the year with a one month hiatus in the month of December. Anyone interested in joining them may visit them weekdays at 3:30 p.m. at Field #2 at the sports park to stretch, practice, meet the players and get a good feeling about joining them for a season. Teams warm up approximately one half hour before game time.

Visitors may stay for a few innings to get add...