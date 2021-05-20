Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Seniors play ball year round

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 5/20/2021 at 11:24am

Don Gibson

Village News/Shane Gibson photo

Playing for the Aces, Fallbrook Senior Softball player Don Gibson delivers a pitch during a game at Ingold Sports Park, May 13.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Senior Softball League is a recreational group open to men and women age 50 and up. Games are played most weekdays at 4 P.M. at Ingold Sports Park off Olive Hill Road.

They draft new teams four times during the year with a one month hiatus in the month of December. Anyone interested in joining them may visit them weekdays at 3:30 p.m. at Field #2 at the sports park to stretch, practice, meet the players and get a good feeling about joining them for a season. Teams warm up approximately one half hour before game time.

Visitors may stay for a few innings to get add...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020