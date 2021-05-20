88% of children covered by monthly payments starting in July
Last updated 5/19/2021 at 2:07pm
WASHINGTON (AP) – The Treasury Department said Monday that 39 million families are set to receive monthly child payments beginning July 15.
The payments are part of President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, which expanded the child tax credit for one year and made it possible to pre-pay the benefits on a monthly basis. Nearly 88% of children are set to receive the benefits without their parents needing to take any additional action.
“This tax cut sends a clear and powerful message to American workers, working families with children: Help is here,” Biden said in r...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)