Hamas, Israeli war rages on

By Fares Akram and Joseph Krauss The Associated Press

A man inspects the rubble of a destroyed commercial building and Gaza health care clinic following an Israeli airstrike on the upper floors of a commercial building near the Health Ministry in Gaza City, on Monday, May 17, 2021.

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip – As of press time, Tuesday, May 18, Palestinian Hamas militants in Gaza have fired more than 3,400 rockets into Israel since May 10.

Israel's Iron Dome defense system, a short-range air-defense system designed to intercept rockets, artillery, and mortars, helped reduce casualties from rocket attacks against the Israeli cities, but not 100 percent. There were casualties.

In retaliation, Israel launched hundreds of airstrikes targeting Hamas' militant infrastructure.

Hamas and Islamic Jihad say at least 20 of their fighters have been killed, while Israel says t...