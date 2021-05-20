SDUSD Superintendent Marten confirmed as U.S. Deputy Education Secretary

SAN DIEGO – San Diego Unified School District Superintendent Cindy Marten was confirmed Tuesday, May 11, as the nation's next deputy education secretary.

The U.S. Senate voted 54-44 to confirm Marten, who was nominated for the post earlier this year by the Biden administration.

Once Marten is sworn into office, she will assume the federal post after more than three decades as an educator in San Diego, including eight years as superintendent of SDUSD.

“My message to students has always been, ‘Work hard. Be kind. Dream big,' Marten said. “The students of San Diego Unified hav...