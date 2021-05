One example of an item to be auctioned Tuesday, May 25, 2021. 24' x 60" Red Formations by artist Ed Mell (b. 1942)

Robert Sommers, owner of Blue Heron Gallery at 113 N. Main St. has announced a major auction to take place Tuesday, May 25, 2021.

While there will be hundreds of various items, pictured above is a 24" x 60" painting by artist Ed Mell (b. 1942) titled Red Formations.

Below is the link to the auction

https://www.liveauctioneers.com/catalog/202849_important-inaugural-may-auction/