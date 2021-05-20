Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Rick Monroe
Special to the Village News 

Hasvold gives perspective on 'crazy' real estate market

 
Last updated 5/19/2021 at 3:30pm

Chris Hasvold

Village News/Courtesy photo

Broker Chris Hasvold is the owner of Coldwell Banker Village Properties.

"I've been selling real estate in Fallbrook for 40 years now and I've never seen a market like this," declared Chris Hasvold, owner of Coldwell Banker Village Properties. "I thought I'd seen everything, but this year is so different and crazy."

He went on to explain why the current situation is great for sellers, but difficult for buyers, as well as other real estate insights. The reason home prices have skyrocketed is low interest rates, shrinking inventory of homes on the market, and high building costs.

