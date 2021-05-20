Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

Small Brush Fire In Bonsall Riverbed Extinguished

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 5/23/2021 at 7:42pm



BONSALL - A small brush fire was extinguished today in a riverbed near eastbound state Route 76 and South Mission Road, the North County

Fire Protection District said.

At 2:35 p.m., the district said the forward rate of spread had been stopped and fire crews would remain on scene to perform mop-up.

The riverbed contained heavy fuel and crews with chainsaws and other equipment would thin out the vegetation for the next hour, according to Capt.

John Choi of the NCFPD. He said the fire was difficult to get to because of so much heavy brush.

Crews from the North County Fire Department, the Vista Fire Department and Cal Fire San Diego assisted in firefighting efforts, the captain said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, Choi said.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021