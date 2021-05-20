Critical Race Theory: What's the big deal?

The first in a series unwrapping what Critical Race Theory is, its origin and the cultural revolution it is bringing to America.

Why are parents battling school boards across the country over Critical Race Theory? Why did President Trump ban it from government agencies, only to have President Biden reverse the decision? Biden’s administration is pushing full steam ahead with what many see as divisive and damaging curricula on race in the classroom through a proposed rule from the U.S. Department of Education.

The rule’s consequences would be more than academic. It would infuse critical race theory into the whole of the federal government’s primary governing law concerning K-12 schools, the Elementary and Secon...