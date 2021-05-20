Equity in healthcare
Last updated 5/19/2021 at 1:04pm
COVID-19 has had a disproportionately severe impact on California’s low income, African American, Latino and Pacific Islander communities, as well as on essential workers such as those in the healthcare, grocery and cleaning service industries. That’s why I am proud to support Assembly Bill 1038 introduced by Assemblyman Mike Gipson (D – Carson).
The bill establishes the California Health Equity Program within the Department of Public Health to provide grants supporting local health departments, non-profit organizations, community clinics and tribes that have been on the front lines...
