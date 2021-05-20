Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Re: 'Biden's job plans' [Village News, Letter, 5/6/21]

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 5/19/2021 at 1:38pm



I doubt that many people have read the "American Jobs Plan" put out by the White House. John H. Terrell has, and he is enthralled with it, writing a glowing review of this lengthy list of promises and platitudes.

Here are some of the impressions that Mr. Terrell came away with: It is breath-taking, bold, and far-reaching. He is sure that Biden will provide "a large number of jobs over a wide range of professions and economic levels from trainee to seasoned CEO."

This plan is "notable not only for its breadth, but also its depth." Biden's plan will include infrastructure remediation and pro-...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 05/20/2021 16:58