Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Re: 'Where's the truth?' [Village News, Reardon letter, 5/6/21]

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 5/19/2021 at 1:06pm



Writer Mike Reardon tries to criticize Orolie Gubser’s excellent letter with Democrat (Marxist) logic of 2+2=5. The writer evidently doesn’t understand how politics work.

You take money from those who won’t vote for you, and give it to those who will.

Warren Buffet owns a railroad that delivers oil to the refineries. Being a major buddy of Obama, Barack kept the pipeline closed for eight years to Warren’s benefit. Magically, gas prices stayed sky high for years.

President Trump opened the pipeline making the U.S. independent of enemy countries gouging us for oil.

Oddly, gas...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 05/20/2021 16:25