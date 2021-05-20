Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

Cafro wins class at San Felipe 250

 
The 2021 SCORE off-road racing season began April 17 with the San Felipe 250, and Fallbrook driver Mike Cafro won the Pro Stock UTV class.

The course was actually 280.20 miles, or 450.92 kilometers. Cafro finished in 6:30:55.958. The second-place Pro Stock UTV driver, Nick Bruce of Arizona, had a time of 7:13.02.855.

"Definitely stoked about a win in the class," Cafro said.

Cafro drove a 2021 Polaris RZR Turbo 5 four-seat utility task vehicle.

"Definitely one of my favorite races. I was kind of going for the overall UTV, which I kind of missed by 12 minutes," Cafro said.

The fastest UT...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

