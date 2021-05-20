Council considers designating San Clemente a Gun Rights Sanctuary City

The San Clemente City Council will consider declaring itself a sanctuary city in support of the Second Amendment during its May 18 meeting.

An agenda item calls on San Clemente council to adopt a non-binding resolution that seeks to “recognize the Second Amendment as a right endowed by our creator,” Councilmember Gene James, who authored the item, told The Epoch Times.

The resolution would be mostly symbolic if passed, but would show support for the constitutional right to keep and bear firearms, which James said is currently being besieged upon by lawmakers on both state and federal le...