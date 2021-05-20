Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Drew Van Voorhis
The Epoch Times 

Council considers designating San Clemente a Gun Rights Sanctuary City

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 5/19/2021 at 12:05pm



The San Clemente City Council will consider declaring itself a sanctuary city in support of the Second Amendment during its May 18 meeting.

An agenda item calls on San Clemente council to adopt a non-binding resolution that seeks to “recognize the Second Amendment as a right endowed by our creator,” Councilmember Gene James, who authored the item, told The Epoch Times.

The resolution would be mostly symbolic if passed, but would show support for the constitutional right to keep and bear firearms, which James said is currently being besieged upon by lawmakers on both state and federal le...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 05/20/2021 17:24