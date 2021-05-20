Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By City News Service 

Man arrested for allegedly stabbing four family members in Escondido

 
Last updated 5/24/2021 at 4:16pm



ESCONDIDO - A man who allegedly forced his way into an Escondido home today and stabbed four members of his extended family, including a 16-

year-old boy, was arrested a short distance from the scene of the attack.

One of the victims made an emergency call about 10:45 a.m. to report that the armed man was trying to break into the residence in the 800 block of

West Lincoln Avenue, according to police.

By the time patrol personnel arrived, the assailant had gotten into the home and stabbed the teenager and three adults, all of whom are related to

him and to each other, before fleeing on foot with the victims in pursuit, Lt. Mark Petersen said.

The officers were able to quickly take the suspect into custody without incident, the lieutenant said.

Paramedics transported the victims to Palomar Medical Center for treatment of injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

The arrestee's name, where he lives, and details on exactly how he is related to the victims and what might have motivated the violence were not

immediately available.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.

 

