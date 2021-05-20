Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Knights of Columbus hold spring Fr. Ramon Golf Classic

 
Last updated 5/19/2021 at 11:54am



FALLBROOK – The Knights of Columbus at St. Peter the Apostle Church held its spring Fr. Ramon Golf Classic on Friday May 7 at Lawrence Welk’s Fountain Course. The team-game played was a Shamble and the best two of the foursome was used in scoring to determine the winners.

The winners were:

First place with a team score of 123

Ron Morosetti, Robert Kelly, John Kinard, John Gausepohl

Second place with a team score of 134 in a card-off

Kevin Smith, Dan Spence, Alex Maafa, Jeremy Ridgeway

Third place with a team Score of 134

Larry Mitzner, Chris Nolte, J. J. Snyder

Other winners:

C...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

