Knights of Columbus hold spring Fr. Ramon Golf Classic
Last updated 5/19/2021 at 11:54am
FALLBROOK – The Knights of Columbus at St. Peter the Apostle Church held its spring Fr. Ramon Golf Classic on Friday May 7 at Lawrence Welk’s Fountain Course. The team-game played was a Shamble and the best two of the foursome was used in scoring to determine the winners.
The winners were:
First place with a team score of 123
Ron Morosetti, Robert Kelly, John Kinard, John Gausepohl
Second place with a team score of 134 in a card-off
Kevin Smith, Dan Spence, Alex Maafa, Jeremy Ridgeway
Third place with a team Score of 134
Larry Mitzner, Chris Nolte, J. J. Snyder
Other winners:
C...
