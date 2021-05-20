Legionnaires denied league tennis championship by tiebreaker

Bonsall High School and Horizon Prep both posted 5-1 league records in Patriot League tennis play, and the two teams split their matches against each other. The tie breaking criteria for the league championship if two teams have identical league and head-to-head records is sets won in head-to-head competition, and Horizon Prep had the better statistic in that tiebreaker to give the Lions the league championship.

"It is what it is. Wins are great but, especially in this year, just seeing the kids out there laughing and smiling and having conversations with their opponents was just really he...