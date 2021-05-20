Minga teams with Prudhomme and P.J. Jones to win NORRA Mexican 1000

Rich Minga teamed with Don Prudhomme and P.J. Jones to win the Evolution Stock Turbo UTV class in the 2021 Yokohama NORRA Mexican 1000 race April 25-29.

"It was awesome," Minga said. "To win it was amazing."

The National Off-Road Racing Association competition involved several loops throughout Baja California, and this year's event was a 1,141-mile race. Jones (who is the son of Parnelli Jones) asked Prudhomme and Minga to be part of the team as drivers. "He called me and wanted me to race with his team, and he made me Don's co-driver," Minga said.

"I got hooked up with Rich, and he's a...