Warriors win league tennis championship

Fallbrook High School's tennis team won all 10 Valley League matches during the 2020-21 season, giving the Warriors the league championship.

"It's kind of cool to think that we might go down as the only co-ed league champions ever," said Fallbrook coach Bill Lenaway.

The coronavirus shutdown delayed the start of CIF sports until February. Girls tennis is normally a fall sport and boys tennis is normally a spring sport. Boys and girls tennis were combined for the 2020-21 season including mixed doubles sets for the first time in San Diego Section history.

"Combining the two teams, I think...