Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Bird club to host meeting on force-free aviculture

 
Last updated 5/26/2021 at 2:57pm



VISTA – North County Aviculturists, a club for pet bird owners and breeders, presents Jack Pine of YouTube’s HiRedBird. He will speak on force-free aviculture. The Zoom meeting will take place on Saturday, June 5 at 5 p.m. for the business meeting and 5:30 p.m. for the regular meeting.

This meeting is available to members at no cost, but if nonmembers would like to attend, they can go to www.ncabirdclub.com or send an email to [email protected] for instructions.

Submitted by North County Aviculturists.

 

