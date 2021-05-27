Bird club to host meeting on force-free aviculture

VISTA – North County Aviculturists, a club for pet bird owners and breeders, presents Jack Pine of YouTube’s HiRedBird. He will speak on force-free aviculture. The Zoom meeting will take place on Saturday, June 5 at 5 p.m. for the business meeting and 5:30 p.m. for the regular meeting.

This meeting is available to members at no cost, but if nonmembers would like to attend, they can go to www.ncabirdclub.com or send an email to [email protected] for instructions.

Submitted by North County Aviculturists.