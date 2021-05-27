BUSD seeks community input on Facilities Master Plan

BONSALL – The staff at Bonsall Unified School District has been working with consultant Eric Hall and Associates to develop a Facilities Master Plan. Some aspects of the plan include, but are not limited to, demographics, enrollment and projections, facilities maintenance, safety and security, and educational specifications which describe the requirements and type of schools we wish to develop in the future.

Prior to board approval of the plan, the BUSD school board is seeking community input.

The community is encouraged to participate in one of the upcoming community meetings to lear...