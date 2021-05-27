Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Carlsbad Oceanside Art League to host 69th annual open show

 
Last updated 5/26/2021 at 2:59pm



SAN DIEGO COUNTY – Carlsbad Oceanside Art League will be hosting their annual open show on Aug. 4 to Sept. 5. The non-profit organization is currently looking for artists from all over San Diego County to participate in the show.

The deadline for entries is July 10. For more information or to enter the show, go to ONLINEJURIEDSHOWS.COM. The winner will be awarded $2,300.

Submitted by the Carlsbad Oceanside Art League.

 

