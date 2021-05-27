Carlsbad Oceanside Art League to host 69th annual open show

SAN DIEGO COUNTY – Carlsbad Oceanside Art League will be hosting their annual open show on Aug. 4 to Sept. 5. The non-profit organization is currently looking for artists from all over San Diego County to participate in the show.

The deadline for entries is July 10. For more information or to enter the show, go to ONLINEJURIEDSHOWS.COM . The winner will be awarded $2,300.

Submitted by the Carlsbad Oceanside Art League.