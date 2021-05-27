FUHS alumna graduates magna cum laude from USD

Alexa Perez graduates from the University of San Diego with a degree in biochemistry.

FALLBROOK – Mr. and Mrs. Perez are proud to announce the graduation of their daughter, Alexa Raye Perez, from the University of San Diego with a bachelors in biochemistry, magna cum laude 2021.

Alexa Perez is a 2017 Fallbrook High School graduate who had many mentors at both FUESD and FUHSD. She attended Maie Ellis Elementary, Live Oak Elementary, Potter Junior High and completed high school at FUHS. She will now be pursuing her Ph.D. in biochemistry for the next five years.

Perez was recruited by UC Santa Cruz, San Diego State University, UC San Diego and Washington State University for the Ph.D. program in biochemistry. She was one of the three candidates awarded the American Chemical Society Scholarship and acceptance into the Bridge Program at UC San Diego.

The Chemistry & Biochemistry Bridge Program is a partnership with the American Chemical Society, funded by the National Science Foundation and the Genentech Foundation with additional funds from the UC San Diego Department of Chemistry & Biochemistry. ACS Bridge Fellows will have full tuition and fees in addition to a $30,000 stipend covered.

Perez will also be serving as a teaching assistant each quarter at UC San Diego in the chemistry labs. The ACS Bridge Program provides training in coursework, teaching, research, seminars, and key assessments. ACS Bridge Fellows will be given special opportunities to engage in advanced research, teaching, and career workshops.

Perez's goal is to become a chemistry professor/researcher at her alma mater, USD, and provide community outreach to local schools, while sharing her love of science and importance of women's roles in the science community.

Submitted by Lillian Perez.