Traffic officers will be out in force over Memorial Day weekend

CHP reminds community to 'Click It or Ticket'

CHP officers will be out in force this Memorial Day Weekend and reminds motorists to "Click It or Ticket."

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Law enforcement officers in San Diego County and around the state will be out in force over the Memorial Day weekend, beginning tonight, on the lookout for motorists driving while impaired or violating other traffic laws.

The "maximum enforcement period" will begin at 6 p.m. Friday and will continue through 11:59 p.m. Monday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

"Officers will be watching carefully for distracted drivers and those who are impaired by drugs or alcohol," CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray said in a statement.

"Seat belts save lives every day, yet so...