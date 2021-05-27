Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

Traffic officers will be out in force over Memorial Day weekend

CHP reminds community to 'Click It or Ticket'

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 5/28/2021 at 4:07pm

Shane Gibson

CHP officers will be out in force this Memorial Day Weekend and reminds motorists to "Click It or Ticket."

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Law enforcement officers in San Diego County and around the state will be out in force over the Memorial Day weekend, beginning tonight, on the lookout for motorists driving while impaired or violating other traffic laws.

The "maximum enforcement period" will begin at 6 p.m. Friday and will continue through 11:59 p.m. Monday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

"Officers will be watching carefully for distracted drivers and those who are impaired by drugs or alcohol," CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray said in a statement.

"Seat belts save lives every day, yet so...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 05/28/2021 18:43