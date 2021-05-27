Encore Club members enjoy summer travel with family and friends

FALLBROOK – This month, Encore members are winding down the current season with fond memories of past trips they have made, while also making plans for the summer fun fast approaching. Everyone is anxious to get out and enjoy many friendships and close family ties after a long shut-in time and to really appreciate and celebrate what they have been missing.

Encore is a social club with most of the "social" having been on Zoom this past year. The last monthly Zoom meeting included an informational forum with speakers Jack Bebee from Fallbrook Public Utility District and Tom Kennedy of Rainbow Municipal Water District, speaking about the proposed detachment from the San Diego Water Authority. The two men have worked together on this project and spoke on behalf of their respective districts. It is anticipated that their rate payers would achieve a significant cost savings by transitioning to the Eastern Municipal Water District. That is the future goal, once completed.

The next and final Encore meeting before the summer recess will be held in-person June 1 at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1620 S. Stagecoach Lane. There will not be a speaker since extra time will be consumed by happy chatter, seeing old friends again and meeting new members who recently joined.

There will be an opportunity to sign up for June activities and some that will continue into the summer. In addition to Hand and Foot, Yakkety Yak Mahjong, Bunco and Book Club, a new in-person activity of Evening Shanghai Rummy has been added to the mix. Members should check out the details in the club newsletter.

Another private Wine Tasting event will be held at Myrtle Creek Winery on May 28 from 3-5:30 p.m. for Encore Club members. It is not open to the public and the last one was very well received by those fortunate enough to attend. This event will also support the wonderful work of the Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary, with donations encouraged.

Village News/Courtesy photo Pam and Scott Wise take a trip to Mt. Rushmore in South Dakota.

The last activity of the season is the Luau Luncheon to be held at Pala Mesa Resort on June 17 in the Sun Room. This is open to each member and guest, but with limited seating, so everyone needs to make a reservation soon. In addition, there are 16 Newcomer Club graduates who are invited to attend as guests of Encore. It is hoped that they will take this opportunity to attend and enjoy the activities, fun and friendships that continue to be available to them as new members of Encore Club.

Encore membership is open to those living in Fallbrook, DeLuz, Rainbow and Bonsall communities. Those interested may contact membership chair Sherry Drzewicki, 949-751-9748 or go to http://www.falbrookencoreclub.com for more information. New members are welcome anytime.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Encore Club.