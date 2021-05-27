Village News celebrates 20th year of Sourcebook

FALLBROOK – Village News is celebrating the 20th year publishing the Greater Fallbrook Area Sourcebook with another beautiful cover, this time featuring Robert Sommers' owl photo. Eighteen thousand magazines have been delivered to almost every single family home in Fallbrook, Bonsall, DeLuz and Rainbow, the hotels, motels, nail salons, medical offices, and all the advertisers.

Publisher Julie Reeder said, "Every year our goal is to create a beautiful glossy magazine that is a representation and reminder for our residents of the beauty and the charm of our area. We have so much to be proud of, even after COVID-19. It's also helpful for the chambers and realtors to have something to give visitors and people who are considering moving to our community."

"We appreciate the chambers and advertisers who supported the project and made it possible," Reeder said.

The Sourcebook this year has 280 local photos from 28 photographers. Robert Sommers was the Cover Winner. Cheryl Nurse won first place with a beautiful butterfly photo. Peggy Hanne won second place with a picture of "Covid Birthday Party" of her parents. Sourcebook Graphic Artist Samantha Gorman said, "There were more photos submitted this year to choose from. We had a great variety."

Fifteen writers produced 45 local stories for the Sourcebook. While there were a few historical pieces, most of them were original.

A staple of the annual magazine are the guides. "The dining, hiking and nonprofit guides will provide residents with ideas to help them get out after a long year of COVID-19 and the nonprofit guide is useful if you would like to branch out either to volunteer or to meet some new friends," said Associate Editor Lucette Moramarco.

This first place photo is the work of Cheryl Nurse.

Josephine Mackenzie and Michele Howard were the two main marketing people who worked with the advertisers to make the magazine possible.

"I was thankful that despite COVID-19, advertisers saw the value in looking forward and being included in the annual magazine," Mackenzie said.

Howard added, "I've already had calls from advertisers who received responses as soon as they were taken from the mailbox. Every year the book is so beautiful, so it doesn't surprise me anymore, but it's really satisfying to see people enjoy it in their home for the entire year until the next one."

Reeder said, "The response has been outstanding, as usual. But I think people were even happier to get something in their mailbox this year in addition to their Village News. We are busy preplanning for the next one. We typically get started in June for next year."