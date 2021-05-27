Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Anita Lightfoot
County of San Diego Communications Office 

County to make overdose reversal medication available to anyone

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 5/26/2021 at 12:50pm



A COVID-19 related spike in overdose deaths in San Diego County has fueled a behavioral health crisis. In 2020, the county reported 457 fentanyl-related overdose deaths. This is a 202% increase in one year, from 151 recorded deaths in 2019.

To help save lives, the county will begin offering nasal Naloxone to the general public at several community-based locations and clinics throughout the region. Naloxone is a medication designed to rapidly reverse an opioid overdose and quickly restore normal respiration and alertness.

County Public Health Officer, Dr. Wilma Wooten M.D., M.P.H., in partne...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021