County to make overdose reversal medication available to anyone
Last updated 5/26/2021 at 12:50pm
A COVID-19 related spike in overdose deaths in San Diego County has fueled a behavioral health crisis. In 2020, the county reported 457 fentanyl-related overdose deaths. This is a 202% increase in one year, from 151 recorded deaths in 2019.
To help save lives, the county will begin offering nasal Naloxone to the general public at several community-based locations and clinics throughout the region. Naloxone is a medication designed to rapidly reverse an opioid overdose and quickly restore normal respiration and alertness.
County Public Health Officer, Dr. Wilma Wooten M.D., M.P.H., in partne...
