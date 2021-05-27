FBA gains new board member

Last updated 5/26/2021 at 1:22pm

David Lynch helps pick up trash and cigarette butts throughout the downtown area; he is also the newest member of the FBA Board of Directors.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Beautification Alliance welcomes David Lynch as the newest volunteer to join the 2021 Board of Directors.

Lynch has been an active volunteer in FBA's Keeping Fallbrook Litter Free Program, helping pick up trash and cigarette butts throughout the downtown area.

The Fallbrook Beautification Alliance, in partnership with community organizations, maintains and beautifies the community by initiating and maintaining projects to enhance Fallbrook's outdoor spaces.

Projects the FBA spearheads include, the maintenance of Jackie Heyneman Park, the East Mission Military...