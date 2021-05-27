National Electrical Safety Month promotes safety at home and in the workplace

SAN DIEGO – As people continue to balance work, school, and daily living at home, or are employed in the office or out in the field, it is critical that homes and workplaces are electrically safe, secure, and efficient. The National Fire Protection Association actively supports National Electrical Safety Month, an annual campaign sponsored by Electrical Safety Foundation International, which raises awareness of potential home electrical hazards, the importance of electrical fire safety, and the safety of electrical and non-electrical workers, each May.

This year’s theme, “Connected...