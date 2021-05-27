NFPA offers safe grilling tips and recommendations to prevent fires and injuries

Village News/Courtesy photo Memorial Day weekend typically includes lots of celebrations and cookouts, often with outdoor grilling as a focal point.

FALLBROOK – Often considered the unofficial kick-off to summer, Memorial Day weekend typically includes lots of celebrations and cookouts, often with outdoor grilling as a focal point. As the holiday and summer months near, the National Fire Protection Association reminds everyone of basic safety tips and precautions to grill and celebrate safely.

NFPA data shows that from 2014-2018, fire departments responded to an annual average of 10,600 home fires annually involving grills, hibachis, or barbecues. This includes 4,900 structure fires and 5,700 outside or unclassified fires. These fir...