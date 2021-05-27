Pendleton firefighters prep for 2021 fire season with prescribed burn

Firefighters from the Camp Pendleton Fire Department and surrounding agencies conduct a prescribed burn in the 52 Area of Camp Pendleton, May 15.

Firefighters from the Camp Pendleton Fire Department and partnering agencies burned over 120 acres during a prescribed burn on Marine Corp Base Camp Pendleton, May 14-15.

Each year, CPFD and partnering agencies cut over 200 acres of firebreaks and burn thousands of acres to help prevent fires aboard the base. The prescribed burns are one of the steps CPFD is taking to prepare for the upcoming fire season. If grasslands on base go unburned for an extended period, the overgrown grass could produce a much hotter and larger fire than normal. The fire department conducts these burns to help mini...